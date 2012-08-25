Run, Hide, Fight: Homeland Security's Tips On Surviving Workplace Violence

In the wake of Friday’s shooting, Reuters posted this instructional video on how to survive workplace violence from the Department of Homeland Security.



The video offers practical tips, instructing workers to lock doors behind them, silence their mobile phones, and as a last resort, do everything they possibly can to take the shooter down.

“Your survival may depend on whether or not you have a plan,” the narrator says. “The plan doesn’t have to be complicated. There are three things you could do that make a difference: run, hide, fight.”

Watch the full video below, courtesy of Reuters:

