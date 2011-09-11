Donald Rumsfeld Warns US Attack Is Unavoidable If defence Cuts Proceed

Photo: AP

In an exclusive interview with Human Events, former defence Secretary Donald Rumsfeld says the US is bound to face another 9/11 type attack if Congress proceeds with its planned defence cuts.Rumsfeld says it’s not the military it’s the entitlements that are dragging America into debt. “The Department of defence is not what’s causing the debt and the deficit. It’s the entitlement programs. If we make that mistake, we’re doomed to suffer another attack of some kind, and our intelligence will be less strong and less effective.”



From Human Events:

Before legislators attempt to take out the nation’s crushing debt on the defence Department, they must understand that spending on the military is low compared with historical averages, said Rumsfeld. He noted that military spending from Eisenhower though LBJ topped 10% of the gross domestic product (GDP), far less than today’s 4.7%. President Obama has already imposed $400 billion in military cuts, and there could be $800 billion more in slashing to follow in the very near future if congressional leaders do not agree on a debt-reduction deal.



Rumsfeld stressed that the military cuts looming today may be similarly disastrous to those that occurred at the end of the Cold War​—a precursor, he claims, to creating the vulnerable environment that bred 9/11. The mindset then was, “we can cut the defence budget, we cut the intelligence budget, and we’ll be OK. The answer was that we weren’t OK. We didn’t have the kind of intelligence capability we needed.”

Rumsfeld served as defence Secretary for both Gerald Ford and George W. Bush.

Read the full interview at Human Events.

