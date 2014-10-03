The Bachelor Blake Garvey Called Off His Engagement To Sam After The Season Finale

The Bachelor/ Network Ten

The football grand final isn’t the only finale that has Australia talking.

Last night, The Bachelor ended on a climatic note in South Africa with Blake Garvey proposing to Sam Frost – the ultimate final rose.

However today it has been confirmed that the pair are no longer together.

Sam took to twitter today to explain she is just as shock about the split as the viewers are.

People need to stop asking why we broke up. Trust me, I'm just as in the dark as you all are.. Blake is the one calling all the shots here. — Sam Frost (@fro_001) October 3, 2014

This morning, KIIS radio presenter Jackie O announced that an inside source has told her The Bachelor and Sam had split.

The text to Jackie from anonymous, confirming Blake and Sam's split. #KJSHOW pic.twitter.com/3YhtetweTB — KIIS 1065 (@kiis1065) October 2, 2014

Herald Sun journalist Luke Dennehy also tweeted a statement from Network Ten.

"Blake has the greatest love and respect for Sam, but has made the difficult decision to end the relationship.” – Statement from TEN — Luke Dennehy (@LukeDennehy) October 3, 2014

"Once Blake returned ……he realised that they both wanted different things from a relationship and had different priorities." — Luke Dennehy (@LukeDennehy) October 3, 2014

This would explain why Network Ten cancelled all scheduled media appearances in the lead-up to last night’s airing.

To add to the drama, there were reports that runner-up Lisa Hyde was pregnant… to Blake.

This has since been quashed by Lisa via Instagram.

“Wow what an incredible journey that was! Thank you everyone for all your love and support. I can confirm the rumor and I am definitely not pregnant with Blakes baby… Lol I wish Sam and Blake all the best in the next chapter of their lives,” Lisa said in a post on Instagram.

