The Bachelor Blake Garvey Called Off His Engagement To Sam After The Season Finale

Sarah Kimmorley
The Bachelor/ Network Ten

The football grand final isn’t the only finale that has Australia talking.

Last night, The Bachelor ended on a climatic note in South Africa with Blake Garvey proposing to Sam Frost – the ultimate final rose.

However today it has been confirmed that the pair are no longer together.

Sam took to twitter today to explain she is just as shock about the split as the viewers are.

This morning, KIIS radio presenter Jackie O announced that an inside source has told her The Bachelor and Sam had split.

Herald Sun journalist Luke Dennehy also tweeted a statement from Network Ten.

This would explain why Network Ten cancelled all scheduled media appearances in the lead-up to last night’s airing.

To add to the drama, there were reports that runner-up Lisa Hyde was pregnant… to Blake.

This has since been quashed by Lisa via Instagram.

“Wow what an incredible journey that was! Thank you everyone for all your love and support. I can confirm the rumor and I am definitely not pregnant with Blakes baby… Lol I wish Sam and Blake all the best in the next chapter of their lives,” Lisa said in a post on Instagram.

