rumours Swirl About Firings And New Ownership At 'New York Daily News'

This week, the New York Daily News let go of Senior Vice President of Sales Joe Stella — with the company for 24 years, he was said to be “responsible for movie, entertainment and auto advertising and was the No. 2 ad executive.”



The high-profile firing has sparked rumours of more cuts.

Also circulating in the rumour mill, according to Keith Kelly, DNA Info – a Manhattan-based hyperlocal Web site – is considering a takeover of the Mort Zuckerman-owned newspaper.

What is DNA Info?

“…DNA Info is bankrolled by the billionaire Ricketts family, which made its fortune in the online brokerage business by founding TD Ameritrade. The 18-month-old site has hired a number of veteran journalists recently.

Former Chairman and CEO Joe Ricketts is still on the board of directors of TD Ameritrade, along with his son, Tom, and both still hold a substantial amount of stock in the company.

Joe Ricketts is intrigued by the digital news business and is the key backer of DNA Info. The word is that he would like to expand to other cities after New York is established.”

Zuckerman’s response to the DNA Info rumour?

“I never heard of them. I never met them. I never had dinner with them. The first time I heard of them was when a reporter named Keith Kelly called me up and asked me about them,” he told Kelly.

