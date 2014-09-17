Rumours Favour Boeing And Possibly SpaceX To Win Huge NASA Contract Being Announced Today

Boeing This artist rendering could soon be reality: Boeing’s CST-100 capsule is the rumoured frontrunner in the competition for NASA’s Commercial Crew contract.

While three companies are officially in the running to be awarded a lucrative Commercial Crew Program contract from NASA, early reports favour Boeing and possibly SpaceX to win contracts. This victory will come not only with billions of dollars, but also a unique place in the history of manned spaceflight.

The Wall Street Journal reported on Monday that Boeing, and its sleek CST-100 capsule, was favoured to beat the competition, according to unnamed government and aerospace-industry officals who view Boeing as the least risky of the three options.

This morning, though, the Washington Post’s Christian Davenport reported that NASA plans to award contracts to both Boeing and SpaceX, effectively splitting the difference between the aerospace giant and the exciting upstart.

Either way, it appears Boeing is poised to come out on top, and possibly SpaceX as well. The odds don’t look that good for Sierra Nevada Corporation, but we won’t know until NASA makes the official announcement at 4 p.m. ET today.

