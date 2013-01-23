London's Controversial New Skyscraper May Have An Embarrassing Design Flaw

Photo: Peter Macdiarmid / Getty

The Shard, briefly the tallest building in Europe at 1,016 feet tall, opened last year in London to pretty much universally negative reviews.Johnathan Jones, architecture critic at the Guardian, called the 95% Qatari owned building “out-of-scale and arrogant“, while Simon Jenkin’s wrote that “The Shard has slashed the face of London for ever”.



However, the much-anticipated, high-altitude viewing platform — due to open to the public in the coming weeks — may have a fatal flaw. Steerpike, the Spectator’s gossip column, writes:

My mole says that complaints have been submitted about the reflective glass in the loos [bathroom in British slang], which is causing havoc, discomfort and embarrassment to users. It seems that the trendy designers did not appreciate that the reflections bounce off the ceiling and walls, and into and out of the cubicles.

