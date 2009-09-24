At $3.2 Billion, Palm Is Too Pricey For Acquisition Suitors

We’ve heard rumours about a Palm (PALM) acquisition ever since the firm launched the Pre in January.



You name it: Dell (DELL), Microsoft (MSFT), Motorola (MOT), and Nokia (NOK1V) have all come up as potential buyers.

But according to Reuters, analysts are sceptical that any of these companies are real buyers.

Why? Palm’s price.

The stock has already quadrupled this year on the strength of its new phone, bringing Palm’s total market cap to $2.4 billion. Reuters does the maths on what that means for Palm’s acquistion price:

Based on the average 34 per cent premium that technology, media and telecommunications companies have been sold for this year, according to Thomson Reuters data, this means a price tag of about $3.2 billion.

