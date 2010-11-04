There Are Fears Of Layoffs At UBS After Someone Is Fired In Stamford

There seem to be a lot of whispers going around UBS right now about layoffs at the firm.



We heard earlier this morning (from someone inside UBS) that there were or would be layoffs at the UBS Stamford, but after looking into it, all we’ve been able to confirm is that someone has been let go, not laid off, for performance reasons.

Unfortunately, that hasn’t eased any concerns.

Writes an employee:

There’s been a lot of whispering and stuff among my bosses but I can’t [expletive] figure it out. So annoying.

