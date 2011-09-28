rumours Of Icahn Raid Send Research In Motion Shares Up Big

Research In Motion stock is up big. 5% last time we checked.



rumour has it Carl Icahn is going to raid the place and shake things up.

Icahn has had some successes with this kind of thing – Motorola being his latest – but he’s also had some major flops, including Yahoo.

If the rumours are true, Icahn should be careful about what he’s getting into.

RIM’s CEOs sure have said some really dumb things over the years.

