rumours: Microsoft Layoffs Coming Jan. 15 (MSFT)

rumours are circulating that Microsoft (MSFT) is preparing a “substantial” round of layoffs, perhaps as soon as January 15.



That’s what Mini-Microsoft says, an anonymous blog supposedly written by a company employee that’s well-regarded by Microsoft watchers.

The idea isn’t so crazy. The layoffs, if true, would come the week before Microsoft’s scheduled Q2 earnings release on Jan 22. And personnel reductions would be a good counter to those other rumours circulating around Microsoft — that the company will miss guidance, an idea put forward by UBS’s Heather Bellini a few weeks ago and echoed by Citi’s Brent Thill on Friday.

More as we get it. In the meantime, here are some of the comments Mini-Microsoft is picking up:

It all starts with…

Just heard on the finance grapevine. MSFT layoffs are coming on January 15th. They are substantial.

And then some curious meetings:

they lost 12 people in STB […] looks like “feedback” reviews are underway to get the a-10’s out of the picture as well.

What kind of meeting? Perhaps like:

I got invited into one of those special “manager” meetings on thursday which resolved to absolutely zero activity other than asking opaque questions for which the answer was already known. “fact” finding in order to dismiss an argument OR dismiss me :) shall find out 1/15

In Live Meeting:

Live Meeting is one of the worst places to be right now – and it has gotten downright hostile and strange in recent times. People are pulled into meetings with management where they get interrogated about what they are working on (“We want to hear what you think you know about XYZ, this is not a knowledge-sharing session…”), people are given impossible tasks like coding things not yet designed, automating things not get coded, documenting unfinished ideas (all subject to being cut next week too). On top of that they must account for their time by the hour. Live Meeting is in its death throes.

