rumours Grow That Michael Bloomberg Is Going To Be The Next Treasury Secretary

Larry Kudlow just insisted on a rumour we’ve heard several times: Michael Bloomberg is going to be treasury secretary.



Kudlow says he heard from “deep insiders” that the pick has been made and it’s Bloomberg.

Of course this also confirms rumours that Tim Geithner, currently the Treasury Secretary, is gone after November.

It also sets up Bloomberg for a presidential run in 2012 or 2016, another recent rumour.

