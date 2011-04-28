HuckPAC Denies rumours Mike Huckabee Is Not Running

Erik Erickson of Red State got the ball rolling with a brief message on Twitter, saying: “Mike Huckabee is out. He won’t be running for president.” There followed a series of tweets and links, the most recent (and convoluted) of which is here. You can make of it what you will.



The best information we have on this subject is as follows: Mr. Huckabee is very much enjoying his life and would rather not run for the 2012 GOP presidential nomination. His campaign chairman, Ed Rollins, sees a wide open road to the nomination and is desperately trying to convince Huckabee to get in and get going. We’ve long assumed that given a clear path to a major party presidential nomination, no serious politician could ever pass it up.

But maybe Huckabee’s the exception that proves the rule. If Huckabee does get out (and has in fact made up his mind not to run), then the race just got a whole lot more interesting.

UPDATE 5:50 p.m.:

Huckabee’s political action committee has denied the rumours that the former governor isn’t running. Here’s HuckPAC Executive Director Hogan Gidley’s email to TBI:

“National polling consistently shows Governor Huckabee is the frontrunner – so we expect a certain amount of unfounded speculation, odd rumours, and sadly, the occassional lie lobbed our way. But the Governor has been quite clear on this matter. He has truthfully and repeatedly stated that he is seriously considering a run for President but he won’t make that decision until this summer – and that has not changed.”

