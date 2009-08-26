rumour: Facebook In Talks To Partner With Spotify*

Facebook is in talks to partner with European Web music startup Spotify, reports TechCrunch, citing rumours.



Spotify shares an investor with Facebook, Hong Kong real estate mogul Li Ka-Shing.

The rumours make some sense, since it has also been reported Facebook considered acquiring Web music startup iLike before it merged with MySpace.

Adding fuel to the speculative fire, Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg updated his Facebook status yesterday so that it read: “Spotify is so good.”

On that point, Mark shares an opinion with Valleywag’s Ryan Tate, who waxed euphoric on Spotify the other day, calling it “Delicious Forbidden Fruit.”

Valleywag: Spotify is everything iTunes should be: Simple, free and completely ubiquitous. The internet positively overflows with shared Spotify playlists. But the damned Europeans have the online music service all to themselves. Well, almost all of it.

It’s well worth the headaches to finagle a Spotify account from within the U.S. (see instructions below). Spotify is something of a miracle; the service offers a massive, seemingly endless library of music — things you’d find in Apple’s iTunes music story for a buck or two — for free, via an advertising-sharing agreement with the music labels. There are plenty of holes in the collection, but we found something to keep us entertained from basically every artist we initially searched for — the original Brigitte Bardot version of Serge Gainsbourgh’s “J’taime Moi Non Plus,” miles and miles of Bob Dylan tracks, some Manu Chao, Carla Bruni, Mia Doi Todd, etc. Our musical tastes aren’t the most eclectic, but what we were in the mood for, we found.

Better still, all that power is networked. This means not only can you log on to your music from your work computer, friend’s laptop, or (soon) from an iPhone, but you can also sample collections of music assembled by strangers. This is technically possible in iTunes, but only if you’re willing to pay for each track — there’s no stacking up playlists and running through them as background music, as you can do on Spotify.

Continue reading at Valleywag >

Correction: An earlier version of this post said TechCrunch reported acquisition rumours. The rumoured talks are over a partnership.

