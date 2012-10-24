rumour: Zynga Fires 100+ People During Apple Event To Avoid Nasty Press

Photo: Fortune Live Media / flickr

Games journalist Ian Miles Cheong just tweeted: “Zynga just fired over a hundred people, giving them two hours to clear out their desks. They did it during the Apple keynote to avoid press.”We’ve reached out to Zynga PR for confirmation or denial and will update this post shortly.



Zynga is having a rough go of it. It pre-announced its third quarter earnings a couple weeks ago, warning investors of huge losses.

The stock is down from a high of ~$15 to $2.

If you can confirm the news, please reach [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.