World Of Warcraft Studio Blizzard May Be Working On New Franchise

There’s probably no gaming studio on the planet with a more devoted following and reputation for quality than Blizzard, part of Activision (ATVI).
So this report piqued our interest. It spotted a job listing (no longer up) at Blizzard for a brand new gaming franchise.
For those keep track, that would be the fifth major Blizzard title in the works, after:
- Starcraft II
- Diablo III
- New World of Warcraft expansion
- ‘Next-Gen MMO’, possibly World of Warcraft 2 (helmed by WoW veteran Jeff Kaplan)
- This
If Blizz really is working on a fifth game (especially if it ends in -craft, like Warcraft and Starcraft), it could very well develop into a significant new revenue stream for Activision.
Wouldn’t be out for years, though.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.