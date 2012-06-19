World Of Warcraft Studio Blizzard May Be Working On New Franchise

There’s probably no gaming studio on the planet with a more devoted following and reputation for quality than Blizzard, part of Activision (ATVI).



So this report piqued our interest. It spotted a job listing (no longer up) at Blizzard for a brand new gaming franchise.

For those keep track, that would be the fifth major Blizzard title in the works, after:

Starcraft II

Diablo III

New World of Warcraft expansion

‘Next-Gen MMO’, possibly World of Warcraft 2 (helmed by WoW veteran Jeff Kaplan)

This

If Blizz really is working on a fifth game (especially if it ends in -craft, like Warcraft and Starcraft), it could very well develop into a significant new revenue stream for Activision.

Wouldn’t be out for years, though.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.