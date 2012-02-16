Vanessa And Kobe Bryant Were Seen Kissing After The Lakers Game Last Night

Photo: AP

Vanessa Bryant, Kobe’s wife of 10 years, filed for divorce in December after finding out her husband had more than 100 affairs during their marriage.Now, TMZ is reporting Vanessa, who was at the Lakers game last night, and Kobe are working things out. From TMZ:



Another come-from-behind victory for Kobe Bryant … sucking face with the woman who has now taken all of his homes, Vanessa Bryant … and now TMZ can confirm the two are working on a reconciliation.

Vanessa showed up for the Lakers Valentine’s Day victory over the Atlanta Hawks. The two shared a kiss in the tunnel on the way into the locker room.

The couple have submitted their papers for divorce but have until June to withdraw them.

Here’s a photo of the two canoodling after the Lakers game last night, from TMZ:

Photo: TMZ.com

