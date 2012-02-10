Reuters And Bloomberg Are Jockeying To Acquire The Financial Times — Michael Wolff

Photo: Flickr/Financial Times photos

Two titans of international news, Bloomberg and Thomson Reuters, both would like to acquire pink British newspaper the Financial Times, according to Michael Wolff in The Guardian.Wolff cites a source who is a senior executive at Reuters — his source told him that the FT has already turned down a Bloomberg offer and is currently in “clear discussions” with Reuters, though any sale might still be a long way off.



The column, which is full of great media gossip, is worth reading in full — Wolff also mentions that Mayor Michael Bloomberg, majority shareholder of Bloomberg, “seemed tempted” to acquire the New York Times a few years back.

Wolff also says that Reuters could purchase the Wall Street Journal from Rupert Murdoch’s News Corp. in a couple of years.

UPDATE: Pearson, the owner of the Financial Times, has reached out to us with this statement: “The FT is a very valued and valuable part of Pearson. It is not for sale.”

