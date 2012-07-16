rumour: The Next iPhone Is Already In Production

The next generation iPhone has already gone into production in China, according to a report over the weekend from the Japanese blog Macotakara via MacRumors.



The blog cites ‘reliable Chinese sources’ who claim the new iPhone is currently being manufactured in China and features some design changes, including a naked aluminium back panel with a glass portion at the top.

The blog includes the following image showing the change:

Photo: Macotakara

Most reports say the next iPhone will be released in September or October, and one report from the Wall Street Journal said that production for the device was set to begin in June of this year.

Now check out even more iPhone 5 rumours >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.