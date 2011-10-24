rumour: The Government Is About To Announce A Huge Scheme For Investors To Buy Up Tons Of Foreclosed Properties

Photo: Iduke, Wikimedia Commons

There’s definitely been a lot of buzz about some new housing policies coming soon, perhaps related to a big, universal refi scheme.And Calculated Risk just dropped this tidbit:



And a rumour: Back in August, the FHFA, Treasury and HUD put out a request for input on the disposition of Fannie, Freddie and FHA REOs. The three entities own about 250,000 properties and approximately 800,000 homes backed by Fannie, Freddie and the FHA are in some stage of foreclosure. I’ve heard a rumour that an RTC like disposition program for Fannie/Freddie/FHA properties is in the works and might be announced in the next couple of weeks (this is a rumour only!). This would probably involve selling REOs in bulk to investors and include some sort of plan to rent them to the current occupants.

But anyway, just a rumour.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.