rumour Control: Sting Has Signed A One-Year Deal With The WWE

Photo: Wikipedia

2-21-11. The mysterious video aired twice during the final Raw of January. But what does it mean?If you missed it, the video featured an individual clad in a black trench coat walking around what appeared to be a derelict building eerily illuminated by flickering candles and fading to black with the date 2-21-11 seared into the screen.



At first glance, I assumed it signified the imminent return of The Undertaker after the upcoming Elimination Chamber pay per view. After watching it a couple more times though, something seemed different. The signs pointing to Taker were all there; black trench, eerie setting, and even an eerie music playing lightly in the background. Even the facility hosting Raw on February 21st is claiming it will feature the return of The Undertaker that night. But something felt, and still feels different, every time I watch the video.

