rumour: SEC Not Unanimous On Decision To Charge Goldman With Fraud

We have heard that the SEC’s vote on whether to charge Goldman Sachs (GS) with fraud was split — meaning that at least one commissioner disagreed with the decision.



Typically, a five member commission votes before the SEC brings charges. The SEC only takes action if a majority rules.

We asked the SEC whether the Goldman vote was split. The SEC said “no comment.”

The SEC also said “no comment – for now” when we asked whether or not the decision to charge Goldman was “lawfully authorised” (meaning that it went through the normal approval process).

A split vote would be big news because it would suggest that even within the SEC, there was disagreement about whether Goldman deserved to be charged with fraud.

More on this when we get it. Please contact us if you have more information ([email protected]).

For now, you should check out this and find out who the potential winners and losers in the SEC case are –>

