rumour: Google Snubs Motorola And Picks Samsung To Make Next Flagship Android Phone

Photo: Steve Kovach, Business Insider

Google’s next flagship Nexus phone will be made by Samsung, according to a DigiTimes report.Assuming DigiTimes is correct, it seems a bit strange that Google wouldn’t pick Motorola to make the new Nexus. We already know Google has plans to make its own Android hardware once its acquisition of Motorola is finalised.



But if you think about it, it makes sense to give the Nexus to Samsung for this year. Google’s Android partners are already freaking out that Motorola will get favourable treatment. This could help calm some nerves for the time being.

If the report is true, it’ll be third year in a row Samsung makes the new Nexus. HTC made the first Nexus phone, the Nexus One, but it was a major flop. HTC is said to be working on a Facebook phone.

Click here for our review of the Galaxy Nexus.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.