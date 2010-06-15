rumour Roundup: Today's Wall Street Buzz In 60 Seconds

Phil Falcone apparently brings his pet pig, Wilbur, into work, according to a source who’s familiar with the fund manager.



The Wall Street Journal reports that a crazy NY money manager was arrested while claiming he has a link to Belgian Royalty. His name? Guy Albert de Chimay.

Dave Merkel’s former employer Finacorp shut down after 16 years due to an apparent lack of capital, according to Asset Backed Alert.

One Morgan Stanley employee is apparently stealing co-workers makeup. So far, weird and personal pieces of makeup have gone missing in lieu of wads of cash and diamond earrings that were also left in girls’ make-up bags.

Press TV, via Zerohedge, reports that the Iraqi Central Bank is under siege and that 15 people have been killed with more than 40 injured in the attack.

