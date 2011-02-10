There's A rumour Going Around That Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Paul Tudor Jones Just Called The Top

Courtney Comstock
Paul Tudor Jones

We saw this weird tweet go out this morning about PTJ calling a top.

It started with Doug Kass, who tweeted

i am hearing that hedgehogger paul tudor jones is calling for a rally in bonds and a sell off in stock now $$

It got re-tweeted like mad and now Zerohedge has noted that the market looks like Bernanke just said he thought the dollar hit a bottom. 

We’ve reached out to the fund for comment.

Zerohedge heard from Tudor’s PR firm that:

“Paul Tudor Jones did not issue report on S&P500 or bonds, according to Abernathy MacGregor, public relations firm representing Tudor Jones.”

FWIW, here’s some interesting twitter commentary about the rumour:

@fundmyfunds: Paul Tudor Jones – aka Anti Tepper

@stockmarket_kid: Kass seems to be squeezed, sweating to cover! Now he’s pushing rumour of Paul Tudor Jones. get everyone to sell. Love it.

also @stockmarket_kid: @jimcramer Can’t Kass go back to making money the “fair” way? without cheating and spreading rumours to create panic? Ruining his legacy! 

@zortrades: rumour that Paul Tudor Jones is calling a top, all we need is Tony Robbins to relay that message..

also @zortrades: if that Paul Tudor Jones call is true. tony robbins needs to double up

