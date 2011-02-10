There's A rumour Going Around That Legendary Hedge Fund Manager Paul Tudor Jones Just Called The Top

We saw this weird tweet go out this morning about PTJ calling a top.



It started with Doug Kass, who tweeted:

i am hearing that hedgehogger paul tudor jones is calling for a rally in bonds and a sell off in stock now $$

It got re-tweeted like mad and now Zerohedge has noted that the market looks like Bernanke just said he thought the dollar hit a bottom.

We’ve reached out to the fund for comment.

Zerohedge heard from Tudor’s PR firm that:

“Paul Tudor Jones did not issue report on S&P500 or bonds, according to Abernathy MacGregor, public relations firm representing Tudor Jones.”

Click here to see the amazing life of Paul Tudor Jones >

FWIW, here’s some interesting twitter commentary about the rumour:

@fundmyfunds: Paul Tudor Jones – aka Anti Tepper

@stockmarket_kid: Kass seems to be squeezed, sweating to cover! Now he’s pushing rumour of Paul Tudor Jones. get everyone to sell. Love it.

also @stockmarket_kid: @jimcramer Can’t Kass go back to making money the “fair” way? without cheating and spreading rumours to create panic? Ruining his legacy!

@zortrades: rumour that Paul Tudor Jones is calling a top, all we need is Tony Robbins to relay that message..

also @zortrades: if that Paul Tudor Jones call is true. tony robbins needs to double up

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.