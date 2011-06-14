PIIGS Debt Goes Boom, After A rumour About Portugal Defaulting TOMORROW

Yields on fringe European sovereign debt are blasting higher right now on the rumour from FT Alphaville that Portugal will default TOMORROW.



UPDATE 9:55 AM ET: The analyst who wrote the report has admitted to getting it wrong. More on that here >

The source of the Portugal rumours is a firm called High Frequency Economics.

Here’s the mention of a Portuguese default, from FT Alphaville:

Photo: FT Alphaville

