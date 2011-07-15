rumour: Other Pro Golfers Don't Like Bubba Watson

Photo: AP

Pro golfers hate Bubba Watson.That’s what the scuttlebutt is among the caddies, according to legendary sportswriter Dan Jenkins.



The 82-year-old Jenkins tweeted this afternoon, “Gossip from the caddie yard: Bubba Watson is a lot more popular with the fans than he is in the locker room. But he’s one under through six.”

It’s got to be noted that Jenkins’ Twitter account is a little strange. He mostly just tweets knee-slapping one liners:

“New low American is Kyle Stanley at two under. He got into the field last week while looking for Livingston.”

“Course Report: The only difference between these slow British Open greens and shag carpet is that Sandwich is outdoors.”

So either Jenkins has some inside info, or his Watson tweet is one of those old-timey dry humour jokes.

Watson seems like an amiable Southerner who wears funny pants and plays left-handed, but perhaps he’s much different than he’s letting on.

