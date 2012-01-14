rumour: New York Times Publisher Might Name His Cousin CEO

Photo: www.nytco.com

Arthur Sulzberger, Jr., publisher of The New York Times, is no stranger to nepotism — he did succeed his father, after all.Now, per Jim Romenesko, there’s word that he might name his cousin Michael Golden, current vice chairman of the New York Times Company, CEO.



He would replace Janet Robinson, who stepped down last month and got $15 million on her way out.

Romenesko’s source tells him that most of the execs who used to report to Robinson now report to Golden.

