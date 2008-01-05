Turner To Run NBA TV + Web Ops, Move To Atlanta?

We hear that Time Warner’s (TWX) Turner cable unit is making a play to run the NBA’s TV and web operations, currently based in New York and Secaucus, NJ, and move them to Turner HQ in Atlanta. Turner already owns a stake in NBA TV, and handles distribution for the league’s cable channel. Two NBA sources say that the two sides have been talking about the move for a while, but as far as we can tell, nothing’s been decided yet: Update: Last month BusinessWeek predicted that “the NBA is expected to announce it has hired Turner to run its Web site and cable channel.” Have more info? Please contact us at [email protected]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.