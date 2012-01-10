rumour: Mikhail Prokhorov Is Interested In Buying These Ancient Ruins

Photo: travfotos via Flickr

It’s been rumoured that New Jersey Nets’ owner and Russian oligarch-extraordinaire, Mikhail Prokhorov is interested in adding some Ancient Greek ruins to his portfolio.Euronews, as well as Arabian Business both report that the billionaire metal mogul is considering offering to buy the ruins of Sicily’s Valley of the Temples which are located in the small town of Agrigento. The UNESCO heritage site dates back to 450 BC.



However, the Mayor of Agrigento has said that the ruins are not for sale, even if Prokhorov offered an obscene amount. According to UPI, the Mayor didn’t rule out attempting to attract investment in the ruins, something that may cause Prokhorov’s ears to prick up.

