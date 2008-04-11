Does Microsoft Want Its Own Store? We Hope Not

Tired of iPhone rumours? Here’s a sort-of amusing variant: Microsoft (MSFT) wants to open its own retail stores, a la Apple (AAPL), according to something called Fudzilla.



True? No idea. What we do know: If it is true, it’s a horrible way to spend Steve Ballmer’s time and money. Apple’s been successful in the retail space because it’s an amazing marketer — and also makes sexy products people love to look at and fondle. People don’t necessarily go into the Apple store intending to buy something — particularly right now. Sometimes they’re happy just to gawk.

Does any of that sound like it could be applied to Microsoft?

If you want a better comparison, look at Gateway — the company made a big push into retail during the last boom, then, eventually, thought better of it.

