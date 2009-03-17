rumour: Microsoft Office 14 Coming March 2010

We’re almost surprised it took so long before the Office 14 rumours started flying.



Tech website Fudzilla is crediting unnamed sources saying the new addition of Microsoft Office (MSFT) (currently codenamed “Office 14”) is coming March 2010. Same report says closed Beta 1 will come in July and a publically available testing version of O14 will be out in November.

The timeframe seems reasonable. CEO Steve Ballmer said recently not to expect O14 until next year. And while Microsoft executives told SAI the Office 14 and Windows 7 teams are on seperate tracks, we expect Microsoft to get O14 out the door somewhat close Windows 7 to build on momemtum.

