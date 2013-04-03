rumour: Microsoft Is Slashing The Price Of Windows For Tablets To Fight Android

Microsoft is rumoured to cut the price of Windows 8 for tablets by 35-40 per cent, according to Topeka Capital analyst Brian White.



White is on a “China-Taiwan Technology Tour” talking to people in the industry.

Currently, according to White’s source, the tablet price for Windows is the same as the desktop/laptop pricing.

If Microsoft is going to compete with Android, which is taking over the world, it needs to lower its price. Google’s software is free. And it’s just as good, if not better than, Windows on a tablet.

Since consumers aren’t clamoring to buy Windows-based tablets, there’s little reason for a manufacturer to offer a premium priced tablet from Microsoft.

