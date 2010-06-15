rumour: Lebron James Looks At Penthouse In New Luxury Development In Brooklyn

Toren, the Downtown Brooklyn luxury condo tower and world record holder for largest Magic Eye illusion, needs to sell 180 of its 240 units by the end of the year to satisfy its loans. That’s according to developer Don Capoccia of BFC Partners, and it could explain why, despite strong sales and its very own drinking game, Toren has suffered some recent visits from the PriceChopper. But Capoccia isn’t worried, unless dubious name-dropping is a sign of nervousness. From his Q&A with the Times:



Have prices come down much from two years ago?

Prices are within 5 to 10 per cent of our original numbers. Our lowest-priced unit is $295,000 for a studio, and the prices range up to $1.65 million for a three-bedroom three-bathroom penthouse of about 2,000 square feet. The premier apartment is what I call the LeBron James pad.

Has he looked at that unit?

I heard he did, but I don’t have confirmation of that.

That’s some tantalising rumormongering! So will the tampering fine from NBA commish David Stern be assessed to all Toren residents, or will Capoccia foot the entire bill himself?

