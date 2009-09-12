Update: Columbus Biz Journals confirms



Original post: And we thought the private jet business was seeing a rebound…

A tipster tells of 600 layoffs at NetJets today, the private plane chartering company, including the elimination of the entire Boeing Business Jet unit. The story is unconfirmed, and we are reaching out to the company.

Anyone hearing anything?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.