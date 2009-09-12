Layoffs At NetJets

Joe Weisenthal
privatejets

Update: Columbus Biz Journals confirms

Original post: And we thought the private jet business was seeing a rebound…

A tipster tells of 600 layoffs at NetJets today, the private plane chartering company, including the elimination of the entire Boeing Business Jet unit. The story is unconfirmed, and we are reaching out to the company.

Anyone hearing anything?

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.