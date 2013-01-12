AJ McCarron's Girlfriend Katherine Webb Says She's Doing A Photoshoot For Sports Illustrated

Photo: YouTube via @CJZERO

Less than a week ago Katherine Webb was an part-time model and a training director at Chick-Fil-A.Now, she has 260,000 Twitter followers and might be set to appear in the 2013 SI Swimsuit Issue, at least according to a tweet that she later deleted.



Last night Webb tweeted:

“It’s official…shooting with Sports Illustrated!”

We’re guessing that means the Swimsuit Issue, which typically comes out in February, and that she mistakenly spilled the beans.

It has since been deleted. But a whole bunch of people retweeted it, and blogs like Big Lead Sports picked it up.

It’s her second known post-fame job — Donald Trump announced earlier this week that he would offer her a spot on the Miss USA judges panel.

ESPN has apologized for the 40 seconds that its commentators spent talking about her good looks during the BCS National Championship Game. But it’s probably the best thing that could have possibly happened for her career.

