John Stossel To Fox News And Fox Business News

We’ve heard a source and TVNewser confirms that longtime 60 Minutes 20/20 mischief-maker John Stossel is on his way out and heading to Fox or Fox News. This week is said to be his last at the network.



The move would make sense. Stossel’s conservative/libertarian sensibilities would make sense on the network, and it would give him a higher profile in the newsmedia.

TVNewser: He’s expected to signed a multi-year deal with Fox which will include regular appearances on Fox News Channel during daytime and primetime. He’ll also host four, hour-long specials on Fox News, much like the business/consumer specials he’d hosted for years on ABC.

Stossel, a libertarian, has been appearing on Fox News for years as a guest on shows including “The O’Reilly Factor,” “Hannity & Colmes” and “The Big Story.”

