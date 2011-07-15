rumour: John Legend To Sell Manhattan Apartment

Douglas Elliman Real Estate has an incredible apartment for sell for a pricy $3 million in glorious Manhattan. However, this is not just any apartment; rumours claim that this place of residence may be home to the legendary R&B singer John Legend!



Imagine lounging in the same pool that 9 time Grammy winner John Legend himself used for recreation and relaxation—this could be the chance of the lifetime for a diehard John Legend fan to obtain the ultimate connection to this star!

What does this luxury pad include? The 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom property is complete with 13 feet ceilings adding style and sophistication to this 1,359 square-feet home. You will be able to see everything from the Manhattan Bridge to the Chrysler Building from the 15 stories tall panoramic view from the windows that expand from the floor to the ceiling. This apartment is incredibly safe, complete with designated parking spot (additional fee) and gated lot.

The property was originally purchased by the owner (supposedly John Legend!) for $1.9 million, but has been listed for $3 million after extensive renovations, including white floors!

In the end, the Manhattan apartment looks incredible from the inside out and may have its own connection to the world’s best known R&B artist, John Legend. Who will be the next owner of this fabulous pad?

