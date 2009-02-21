rumour: JC Flowers May Invest In Bank of America

All throughout the credit crisis there have been various rumours, reports and whispers about what famed banking private equity big JC Flowers might buy. Once again today there is chatter about JC Flowers possibly looking to inject capital into a big bank.



Keep in mind that JC Flowers was also rumoured to be in the bidding to rescue Lehman, alongside Bank of America. Now they are saying JC Flowers might invest in Bank of America.

Draw your own conclusions.

