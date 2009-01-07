rumour: Jamie Dimon Could Get Tapped For Commerce Secretary

Could Jamie Dimon be Barack Obama’s next choice for Commerce Secretary? That’s what the Chicago Sun-Times columnist Michael Sneed thinks:



Hmmmm. Is banking wizard Jamie Dimon on Barack Obama’s short list to become U.S. commerce secretary now that New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson has dropped out?

• • Dimon data: Dimon, JPMorgan Chase’s CEO — who was credited for staving off a widespread panic by buying the beleaguered Bear Stearns — is this/close to former U.S. Commerce Secretary Bill Daley, who has Obama’s ear.

• • Rumble is Daley was a major supporter of Richardson getting the job and knows what financial chops are necessary to run the office.

Don’t get too excited. Sneed also raises the possibility that John Kerry could get the spot.

Would Dimon take the job? We don’t know enough about him to answer that question. But we can see the attraction of leaving JP Morgan Chase prior to what many expect to be a very bad quarter. And if Obama did ask, Dimon might be hard pressed to refuse the president he supported.

