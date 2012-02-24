rumour: iOS Devices Will Get A 'Micro-Dock'

Photo: yum9me

A rumour indicates that Apple may be looking to ditch the 30-pin dock connector currently in use on its iOS devices, reports Rene Ritchie of iMore.A newer “micro-dock” could free up loads of space to make room for a bigger battery, a 4G radio, or any other component deemed necessary to make a killer mobile device.



Apple’s made similar space-saving plays in the past, moving the antenna to the outside of the iPhone 4 (remember Antennagate?) and switching from mini SIM to micro SIM cards for the original iPad.

The dock connector has been essentially unchanged for several generations of iOS devices and is relatively big by comparison to other parts of the phone. That makes it a perfect candidate for reinvention, whether it gets smaller or goes away entirely — WiFi Sync, a feature introduced in iOS 5, can handle syncing large media files over a network without physically connecting your device to a computer.

But iMore calls for a micro-dock. Sure, old accessories will be incompatible and customers would complain, but Ritchie writes: “Apple is fearless when it comes to driving the future.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.