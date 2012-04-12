rumour: Intel's New Processors Will Be Announced April 23

Photo: Boonsri Dickinson, Business Insider

A rumour indicates that Intel’s next-generation Ivy Bridge processors will be announced on April 23, reports Apple Insider.This lines up with previous speculation that the processors would be released in late April to begin appearing in computers by April 29.



It’s going to be very interesting to see if the processors land in the new Macs we’re expecting to arrive around the same time.

