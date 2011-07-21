rumour In London: Is A Bank Trying To Buy Man Group?

The City was apparently gossiping today about the possibility that an American bank might bid for Man Group, the world’s largest publicly-traded hedge fund after it acquired the hedge fund GLG.
The London Evening Standard writes:
Gossips named the potential suitor as either JPMorgan or Bank of America, and put a price tag of between 350p and £4-a-share on Man Group. They added that the suitor was rumoured to have [felt out] one of Man’s biggest shareholders.
Man’s top 10 shareholders are:
— BlackRock
— AXA
— Collins Stewart
— Point Pleasant Ventures
— Legal & General Group
— Fidelity International
— Scottish Widows Investment
— JPMorgan Asset Management
— AllianceBernstein
— Gottesman GLG Trust
One of Man’s investors tells us: It doesn’t make a lot of sense, especially with the new regulations.
