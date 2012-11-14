There's A Ridiculous rumour Going Around That Hope Solo Is Marrying An Ex-NFL Player Today

Photo: @hopesolo

A ridiculous rumour is spreading like wild fire that Hope Solo and former NFL player Jerramy Stevens are dating and are getting married today, according to Big Lead Sports.Stevens and Solo went to University of Washington at the same time so it’s perfectly believable that the two are friends, or are even dating. But we’re just not buying that they are getting married today.



The rumours started on message boards and grew stronger when Solo posted this photo on her Twitter in which she appears to be wearing an engagement ring.

This just shows how crazy rumours about professional athletes can spread and keep getting more ridiculous.

We’ll keep you updated on the situation and let you know if we spot Hope in a white dress today.

Update: Apparently, it’s true and Solo and Stevens are in fact engaged. The rumour was confirmed after an unfortunate alleged domestic violence incident involving Solo and Stevens. We will have more details about this here as they come in.

