rumour Has It This Googler Will Be Marissa Mayer's First Big Hire At Yahoo

Four separate industry sources tell us they have heard that new Yahoo CEO Marissa Mayer’s first big hire will be Henrique De Castro, Google’s president of “Global Media, Mobile & Platforms.”None of these sources know what De Castro’s job will be, but one suggested his responsibilities will be “sales and business development.”



Right now, that’s someone else’s job at Yahoo – the newly hired Michael Barrett runs sales. Ross Levinsohn runs media for Yahoo.

We have not confirmed this news with any first hand sources.

Briefed on this story’s details, Yahoo declined to comment. So did Google PR.

The rumour makes sense for a number of reasons.

A source confirms for us that De Castro has, for some time now, been looking at jobs outside of Google.

Mayer is expected to hire a lot of Googlers.

According to CrunchBase, De Castro’s has “full responsibility” over “Google’s TV Ads, YouTube Ads, Google Display Network, Mobile Ads, AdMob, AdExchange and DoubleClick business globally.”

Before Google, De Castro worked in sales and business development at Dell. Before that, he was a McKinsey consultant.

De Castro has a mixed reputation amongst former colleagues.

Here are some things they had to say about him:

“He is super smart and very well regarded by senior folks at Google.

“[He is] not charismatic. His teams don’t love him.”

“I know him well, he’s a complete a**hole. That is a really, really bad trade for Yahoo.”

“He is reputed to be super smart and effective.”

One source says that if you want to know what kind of guy De Castro is, you should watch his interaction with Apple CEO Tim Cook during this All Things D video. It starts at 1:34:30.

“Watch how he asked the question of tim and how tim responded; that is the kind of dynamic that is [De Castro’s] weak side.”



CORRECTION: An earlier version of this post said that De Castro’s boss, Nikesh Arora, worked for McKinsey before Google. He did not. We had him confused with Dennis Woodside, another Google exec, who did.

