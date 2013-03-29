rumour Has It That Microsoft's New 'Windows Blue' Will Replace Windows RT

There’s a great story circulating that Microsoft may be looking to kill its Windows RT tablets, or at least kill the Windows RT name.



The plan is to replace RT and/or merge RT with Microsoft’s next-generation operating system, known as Windows Blue. So reports Monica Chen and Joseph Tsai at the Chinese publication, Digitimes.

An unnamed sourced in the PC manufacturing business told Chen and Tsai:

Microsoft will no longer launch products under its Windows RT line and will instead merge the product line into the software giant’s next-generation Windows, codenamed Blue, according to sources from the upstream supply chain.

These sources say that disappointing sales for RT tablets is to blame. Consumers are turned off by the fact that RT tablets do not run older Windows apps, only Windows 8 apps, and there’s a lack of them.

We’re not entirely convinced that this rumour is true. RT’s claim to fame really is that it works on an ARM processor, which gives the tablet hours more battery life than the Intel version.

From what we hear about Windows Blue, it will be an update to the Windows 8 operating system that will fix many of the things that people don’t like.

We’ll find out in June. That’s when Microsoft will be holding its BUILD conference and revealing the details about Windows Blue.

