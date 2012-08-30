rumour Has It Former Yahoo CEO Ross Levinsohn Is Being Eyed For Two Big Jobs

Many people thought Yahoo’s departed interim CEO Ross Levinsohn should have gotten the full time job.



He didn’t. The board picked Marissa Mayer instead.

A couple weeks after she was hired, Levinsohn split Yahoo because Mayer’s vision for the company’s media strategy did not align with his.

So where is Levinsohn headed next?

We don’t have concrete sourcing, but so far there are two prevailing rumours.

One is that Comcast is giving him a look for some sort of senior role.

The other is that News Corp and Disney would like him to be the CEO of Hulu if negotiations with Hulu’s current CEO, Jason Kilar, don’t work out. (Disney, we’re told, isn’t dying to see Kilar stick around.)

