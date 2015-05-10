Rumour has it Beyonce and Jay Z bought this converted church in New Orleans

ZillowMuch of the apartment is double height.
Music’s hottest couple is putting down roots in NOLA.
According to Zillow, rumour has it Beyoncé and Jay Z have purchased a converted church in the Garden District of New Orleans for $US2.6 million.
First built in 1925 as a Presbyterian church, the 13,292-square-foot space was then converted into a ballet school before being converted to a single-family home with three 1,000 square foot apartments.
This purchase comes after the couple sold their Tribeca condo in New York City and made a very public move to Los Angeles.
It's clear Beyonce and Jay Z have great taste. The converted church has a distinctive exterior design, featuring wrought iron and dramatic window arches.
The interior has been tastefully decorated and updated to the highest standards of modern convenience.
The ground-floor apartment doesn't have 25-ft. ceilings, but it does have a highly serviceable kitchen.
