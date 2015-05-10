Rumour has it Beyonce and Jay Z bought this converted church in New Orleans

Dennis Green
Beyonce and JayZ's foyerZillowMuch of the apartment is double height.

Music’s hottest couple is putting down roots in NOLA.

According to Zillow, rumour has it Beyoncé and Jay Z have purchased a converted church in the Garden District of New Orleans for $US2.6 million.

First built in 1925 as a Presbyterian church, the 13,292-square-foot space was then converted into a ballet school before being converted to a single-family home with three 1,000 square foot apartments.

This purchase comes after the couple sold their Tribeca condo in New York City and made a very public move to Los Angeles.

It's clear Beyonce and Jay Z have great taste. The converted church has a distinctive exterior design, featuring wrought iron and dramatic window arches.

Up close, the beauty shows a bit of its age.

As you enter, you immediately experience a sense of space.

The double-height windows produce a lot of light throughout the apartment.

The 25-ft. ceilings allow for a dramatic, two-story living room.

The interior has been tastefully decorated and updated to the highest standards of modern convenience.

The colours used throughout the home lend it a bright and open feel.

Original iron beams stand in some of the archways.

There's a lofted sitting area above the living room.

An office sits off to the side, with plenty of room to make million-dollar deals.

Next to that is a library.

The kitchen features those same 25-high ceilings and plenty of room to whip up a world-class meal.

A dining 'room' is adjacent to the giant living room.

It's a few steps up from the rest of the house.

The bedrooms are all spacious, each with theme colours.

There are three bedrooms in total in the main house.

The master bedroom suite has been said to have a royal vibe, according to Zillow.

Appropriate for a couple considered music royalty.

The master suite's walk-in closets are huge.

The ground-floor apartment doesn't have 25-ft. ceilings, but it does have a highly serviceable kitchen.

The garden apartment's bedroom is quite chic.

In keeping with the overall layout of the home, there's a sitting area is off the bedroom.

Another apartment is tucked away in a converted chapel.

On top of the home is a full roof garden.

It also has spectacular views of the surrounding cityscape.

