This rumour About Kevin Garnett Saying Something Horrible About Carmelo Anthony's Wife During A Game Is Going Mainstream

Carmelo Anthony tried to confront the Boston Celtics team bus in the bowels of Madison Square Garden after the heated Knicks-Celtics game on Monday night.



Yesterday, Black Sports Online published a rumour about what set him off. According to writer Robert Littal, Garnett allegedly told Carmelo that his wife “tastes like Honey Nut Cheerios.”

He attributed the trash-talk to “several sources who were in attendance.”

It looks like a really flimsy rumour, but it has slowly gained steam over the last 24 hours. Yesterday, Bill Simmons had some fun with it, tweeting out a link to the rumour to his two million Twitter followers and recording a podcast about KG’s notorious trash talking.

At Knicks practice yesterday, Carmelo refused to reveal exactly what KG said, but told reporters that it was something “you don’t say to a grown man.”

And then the NY Daily News went all-out on the rumour today, splashing it on the back page with an accompanying story about how Carmelo and his wife were having marital issues. The story didn’t add any more reporting on the alleged “Cheerio” insult, so right now the BSO story is still all we have about the rumour:

Garnett is a famous trash-talker and has a history of on-court insults, which is probably why the rumour is getting so much play.

Charlie Villanueva alleged that KG once called him a “cancer patient,” something that Garnett disputes.

But still, this rumour is about a “9” on the flimsy scale, so it’s surprising that it’s on THE BACK PAGE of a big newspaper.

