rumour: Ebay Layoffs Coming Tomorrow

Tomorrow could be a bad day for some eBay staffers, writes Ryan Tate at Valleywag:



eBay has already confirmed it is planning a round of layoffs. Now a company tipster tells us the internal reckoning is slated to come on Thursday.

The online auction company told us earlier this month it planned a “small” round of layoffs as part of an ongoing restructuring. Inside the company, staff whispered that eBay might shave the bottom five per cent of performers, GE style, but a spokesman told us the number of lost positions would be “not even close” to five per cent. A rumour also spread that laid off workers would get no severance.

