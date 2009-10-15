rumour: EA Acquires Playfish For $250 Million

[image url="http://static.businessinsider.com/image/887a6c7955ed2a4824271700/image.jpg" link="lightbox" caption="" source="" alt="electronicarts" align="left" size="xlarge" nocrop="true" clear="true"]

Update: Electronic Arts has acquired Facebook games maker Playfish, another second-hand source tells us.



Our new source says his source at EA (following us?) could not confirm the $250 million price tag we reported earlier today, “but he did confirm that the deal is done.”

This is still gossip, but we’re getting hotter!

Earlier: rumour has it Electronic Arts (ERTS) acquired Facebook games maker Playfish, Inside Social Games reports.

ISG: We have a few more details on what has supposedly been happening with Playfish. A reliable industry source says EA may have even acquired the company several weeks ago, with an announcement possibly happening in the next few weeks. We believe that Playfish could be on track to make as much as $75 million this year.

An EA acquisition of Playfish would also help validate many successful social gaming companies, as would a successful Zynga IPO. There have been no major liquidity events yet for social gaming companies, just purchases of small developer teams by larger shops.

A Playfish spokesperson tells us: “We don’t comment on rumours. Full stop.”

A industry source of ours can’t confirm the news, but says people are talking about the combination like its a done deal — one that cost EA $250 million.

“I believe there is some reality there,” says our source, citing his own source “who is generally reliable, but not connected to either company.”

Go read ISG’s comprehensive story >

